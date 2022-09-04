Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Lekshmi & Sobhita Dhulipala's Character Posters Are Out

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial is gearing up for its massive audio and trailer launch event. Ahead of the big event, the makers are busy revealing the character posters of the magnum opus, on social media. On September 3, Saturday, the highly anticipated character posters of Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shobita Dhulipala from Ponniyin Selvan were finally revealed.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the role of Poonguzhali, the free-spirited boat woman from Kodikkarai, who falls hopelessly in love with Prince Arumozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan. Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Vanathi, the Kodumbalur princess who is the future bride of Prince Arunmozi, and the best friend of his sister Kundavai Piratti.

"Soft as the wind, mighty as the ocean. Meet #AishwaryaLekshmi as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali!," reads the official social media post of Madras Talkies, the production banner which revealed the character poster of Aishwarya Lekshmi. The talented actress looks stunning as the boat woman in the poster, which features her in a maroon saree, which is paired with statement silver ornaments and tattoos.

Sobitha Dhuliapala, on the other hand, looks drop-dead gorgeous as Vanathi. The actress is seen in the silk outfit, which is paired with traditional temple jewellery ornaments and a unique hairdo, in the poster. "Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting #SobhitaDhulipala as Vanathi!," wrote the Ponniyin Selvan makers in the social media post, revealing Vanathi's poster.