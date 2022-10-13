Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Worldwide In Two Weeks: Surpasses Vikram On Its Way To Rs.500 Crore Club

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
was
released
in
the
theatres
on
September
30,
and
then
in
the
two
weeks
since
its
release,
the
film
had
already
broken
all
industry
records
and
had
moved
past
Kamal
Haasan's
Vikram
which
did
a
similar
takeover
a
few
months
back.
The
Tamil
film
industry
has
not
had
two
all-time
industry
toppers
in
the
same
year
as
far
as
I
can
remember.
The
film
has
grossed
a
total
of
Rs.
415.75
Crore
worldwide.
Here
is
a
split-up
of
the
Gross
Worldwide
Collection
of
the
film
on
its
first
13
days
of
theatrical
run.
Tamilnadu
-
Rs.
169.10
Crore
Telugu
States
-
Rs.
16.55
Crore
Karnataka
-
Rs.
25.45
Crore
Kerala
-
Rs.
22.10
Crore
ROI
-
Rs.
29.45
Crore
Overseas
-
Rs.
153.10
Crore
Total
-
Rs.
415.75
Crore
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
closing
collection
of
Vikram
after
it
completed
its
theatrical
run.
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
180.10
Crore
Telugu
States-
Rs
31.45
Crore
Karnataka-
Rs
21.35
Crore
Kerala
-
Rs
40.10
Crore
ROI
-
Rs
13.88
Crore
Overseas
-
Rs
125.01
Crore
Total
-
Rs.
411.89
Crore
Considering
the
fact
that
it
has
only
been
a
couple
of
weeks
since
the
release
and
the
film
would
continue
getting
numbers
for
at
least
a
week
more
or
10
days,
a
grand
total
of
over
Rs.
500
Crore
gross
worldwide
can
be
expected
from
the
historical
fiction
that
has
engrossed
people
all
over
the
globe.
As
far
as
US
gross
collection
is
concerned,
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
currently
stands
at
the
top,
surpassing
Rajinikanth's
2.0,
which
held
the
record
of
all-time
highest-grossing
Tamil
film
in
the
US.
As
far
as
worldwide
box
office
gross
collection
is
concerned,
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
now
ranks
second
right
next
to
2.0.
Vikram
now
stands
in
the
third
position.