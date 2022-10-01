Ponniyin Selvan Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Collection: This Period Film Opens On A Positive Note!

Mani Ratnam's one of the dream projects, Ponniyin Selvan, with a larger-than-life budget, casting, scale, and zeal, has finally opened on the big screen on September 30 all over the world. The movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The epic combination of Mani Ratnam, Ravi Varman, and AR Rahman is back for Ponniyin Slevan.

The movie's cast is also remarkable and marks their collaborations with the director. Mani Ratnam and Vikram, Mani Ratnam and Trisha, Mani Ratnam and Karthi, and it is a known fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. The movie is memorable for all the cast and crew.

Check out the worldwide box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan on its release day here:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 23- Rs 25 Crore

India: Rs 25- Rs 30 Crore

Worldwide: Rs 35- Rs 40 Crore

The movie was opened on 800 screens and more in Tamil Nadu alone. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the movie was released across 550 and odd screens.

The movie is a production venture of Subhaskaran Allirajah and Mani Ratnam under their Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners. The film is edited by A Sreekar Prasad, who won a National Award for his earlier work.

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and Parthiban among others in crucial roles. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 500 Crore and is divided into two parts. The details of the second installment will be soon revealed.