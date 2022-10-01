Ponniyin Selvan Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Collection: This Period Film Opens On A Positive Note!

Mani
Ratnam's
one
of
the
dream
projects,
Ponniyin
Selvan,
with
a
larger-than-life
budget,
casting,
scale,
and
zeal,
has
finally
opened
on
the
big
screen
on
September
30
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
was
released
in
Hindi,
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
The
epic
combination
of
Mani
Ratnam,
Ravi
Varman,
and
AR
Rahman
is
back
for
Ponniyin
Slevan.
The
movie's
cast
is
also
remarkable
and
marks
their
collaborations
with
the
director.
Mani
Ratnam
and
Vikram,
Mani
Ratnam
and
Trisha,
Mani
Ratnam
and
Karthi,
and
it
is
a
known
fact
that
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
made
her
debut
with
Mani
Ratnam's
Iruvar.
The
movie
is
memorable
for
all
the
cast
and
crew.
Check
out
the
worldwide
box
office
collection
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
on
its
release
day
here:
The
movie
was
opened
on
800
screens
and
more
in
Tamil
Nadu
alone.
In
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana,
the
movie
was
released
across
550
and
odd
screens.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Subhaskaran
Allirajah
and
Mani
Ratnam
under
their
Lyca
Productions
and
Madras
Talkies
banners.
The
film
is
edited
by
A
Sreekar
Prasad,
who
won
a
National
Award
for
his
earlier
work.
The
film
stars
Jayam
Ravi,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Prakash
Raj,
Rahman,
and
Parthiban
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
500
Crore
and
is
divided
into
two
parts.
The
details
of
the
second
installment
will
be
soon
revealed.