Ponniyin Selvan Day 12 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Film Surpasses Previous Records

Mani
Ratnam
directorial
Ponniyin
Selvan
1,
the
epic
periodic
movie
has
been
ringing
the
cash
registers
nonstop
in
most
parts
of
the
country.
The
movie,
which
hit
the
screens
after
a
whirlwind
of
promotions
on
September
30,
is
winning
the
hearts
of
Tamil
people
and
appreciation
from
regular
moviegoers.
The
maverick
director
stuck
to
his
staple
AR
Rahman,
and
Ravi
Varman
as
the
key
technicians
of
the
project.
With
an
interesting
casting
and
being
a
periodic
film,
director
Mani
Ratnam
sent
his
fans
into
a
frenzy
after
announcing
the
film.
He
lived
it
up
with
the
success
of
PS
1.
Take
a
look
at
the
area
wise
Ponniyin
Selvan
box
office
collection
here:
Tamil
Nadu
-
Rs
162.10
Crore
Telugu
States-
Rs
16.55
Crore
Karnataka-
Rs
24.80
Crore
Kerala
-
Rs
21.70
Crore
ROI
-
Rs
27.05
Crore
Overseas
-
Rs
149.10
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Collection
-
Rs
401.22
Crore
Gross
The
movie
stars
an
ensemble
cast
in
the
form
of
Vikram,
Aishwarya
Rai,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Trisha,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Prakash
Raj,
R
Parthiban,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Prabhu,
Jayaram,
and
Rahman
in
crucial
roles
among
others.
The
movie
is
the
first
Tamil
film
to
release
in
IMAX.
Ponniyin
Selvan
has
become
the
highest
grosser
so
far
in
Tamil
Nadu.
Ponniyin
Selvan
is
a
joint
production
venture
of
Allirajah
Subhaskaran
and
Mani
Ratnam
under
Lyca
Productions
and
Madras
Talkies
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Ravi
Varman,
and
editing
was
taken
care
of
by
A
Sreekar
Prasad.
The
enormous
sets
and
grandeur
of
the
film
is
credited
to
the
Production
designer
Thota
Tharani.
The
movie's
second
part
is
slated
for
a
release
in
summer
2023
most
likely.