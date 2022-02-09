Ponniyin Selvan Franchise Will Get A Theatrical Release, Confirm Makers

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial is nearing the final stage of its production. Recently, it was rumoured that the Ponniyin Selvan franchise might get a direct OTT release on the renowned platform Netflix. However, the makers have finally put an end to the speculations recently, and confirmed that the Mani Ratnam project is getting a theatrical release.

In an exclusive byte given to DT Next News, the spokesperson of the production banner Madras Talkies confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan franchise will get a theatrical release. "Ponniyin Selvan franchise will release in theatres and not only-OTT. We want people celebrate the film with their family and friends," said the representative of Madras Talkies.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Meet The Cast & Crew Of The Mani Ratnam Directorial!

Thus, the makers have finally put an end to the rumours which suggested that the Mani Ratnam directorial might go the OTT way. However, the sources suggest that the OTT giant Netflix might bag the post-theatrical steaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan, for a record price. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

Ponniyin Selvan: A Grand Audio Launch Event To Be Held Outside India!

As reported earlier, the Ponniyin Selvan team is planning to have a grand audio launch event outside India once the pandemic settles down. The sources close to the Mani Ratnam directorial suggest that the audio launch event will be held mostly in January 2022, in Dubai. After the global audio launch, the makers are also planning to conduct a special event in Chennai as well.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Academy award-winner AR Rahman is composing the songs and original score. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The magnum opus is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.