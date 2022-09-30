Ponniyin Selvan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Ponniyin
Selvan
1,
Maniratnam's
magnum
opus
released
today,
September
30.
The
film
has
opened
with
insane
expectations,
and
positive
reviews
are
pouring
in.
The
film
follows
the
journey
of
Vandhiyathevan
as
he
travels
to
meet
up
with
some
of
the
most
important
names
in
the
Chola
kingdom
to
deliver
the
crown
prince's
messages.
The
Tenth
Century
political
drama
stays
true
to
the
novel
that
it
is
based
on.
Ponniyin
Selvan
was
written
by
Kalki,
in
the
1950s,
as
a
five-part
series.
Within
a
few
hours
after
the
film's
theatrical
release,
it
made
it
to
illegal
websites
in
the
form
of
piracy.
The
copied
footage
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
started
going
viral
on
some
websites
as
well
as
several
social
media
handles.
These
links
allow
the
viewers
to
not
only
watch
the
film
online
but
also
download
the
movie.
Karthi
has
played
Vandhiyathevan,
the
prince
of
Vallam,
whose
lineage
has
lost
its
land
and
glory
a
couple
of
generations
before
his
time.
He
is
a
flirty,
brave,
quick-witted
charmer,
that
usually
has
his
way
with
complicated
situations.
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
has
played
Poonguzhali,
a
feisty
and
strong
woman
whom
you
can't
help
but
adore.
These
two
characters
were
my
personal
favorites.
The
film
is
a
visual
spectacle;
please
watch
it
in
the
theatres.