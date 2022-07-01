Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi's Look For The Mani Ratnam Project Goes Viral!

Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam brings together some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew. Karthi, the talented actor is playing one of the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan, which is touted to be a period drama based on the Chola dynasty. Interestingly, Karthi's look for the Mani Ratnam project is now going viral on the internet.

Recently, renowned percussionist Shivamani revealed a BTS video from the re-recording session of Ponniyin Selvan on social media. In the video, Shivamani revealed that he has been recording with a wonderful team of musicians and technicians, for AR Rahman's score in Ponniyin Selvan. In the video, Karthi's look as Vandiyathevan in the film can be seen on a big screen in the background of the video.

Watch Ponniyin Selvan BTS video here:

The netizens are now going gaga over the talented actor's look, in which he is seen sporting a thick beard-mustache look, along with a long hairdo. Notably, the Ponniyin Selvan first look poster featured Karthi in an entirely different look, with kohl-rimmed eyes and red coloured face. With the new still from the film getting released, it has been confirmed that the actor is sporting multiple get-ups in the film.

Karthi will be seen as Vandiyathevan, a warrior prince and dear friend of Arulmozhi Varman, the character played by Jayam Ravi in Ponniyin Selvan. The actor is paired opposite Trisha Krishnan, who appears in the role of Kundavai Perattaiyar in the film. Chiyaan Vikram will appear as Aditya Karikalan in the film, which features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a double role, as the antagonist Nandini and Mandakini.