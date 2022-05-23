Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam Has NO Plans To Reshoot The Film

Ponniyin Selvan, one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema is gearing up for a grand release in September 2022. Recently, it was rumoured director Mani Ratnam is planning to reshoot the film, as he is unhappy with a few portions. However, the sources close to Ponniyin Selvan have now rubbished the reports.

The sources close to both Mani Ratnam and his home banner Madras Talkies, the veteran filmmaker has absolutely no plans to reshoot the film. According to the reports, the director is happy with the way his dream project has shaped up so far and is completely focusing on the post-production works of Ponniyin Selvan right now.

As per the latest updates, the post-production of the Mani Ratnam directorial has been progressing as per the plans. In that case, a major update on the magnum opus; most probably the highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan teaser will be released very soon. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are planning to reveal the teaser on June 2, on the special occasion of the director's birthday. An official announcement on the same is expected to be out soon.

As reported earlier, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan are bagged by one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world. The OTT giant that has streamed several Suriya-starring films in recent times, bagged the streaming rights of both the parts of the Mani Ratnam project for a whopping price of Rs. 125 Crore. This is the one of highest post-theatrical OTT prices for a Tamil film, so far.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. AR Rahman is composing the songs and original score for the Mani Ratnam project. Ravi Varman is the DOP. The historical drama is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions.