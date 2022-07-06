Ponniyin Selvan: Meet The Designer Behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jewellery - Nandini, Queen Of Pazhuvoor

Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited magnum opus by prolific, creative filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to release on September 30, 2022, and the teasers and promotional pictures are nothing short of grandeur and magnificence. The majestic sets, the costumes and each intricate detail seen in the teasers and looks are dedicated to perfecting the period drama from the Chola Era.

The jewellery seen in the character played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor is handcrafted, and recreated to take us to the Chola era, and the opulence of royal jewellery. The jewellery designed by Kishandas & Co of Hyderabad involved 3 artisans/Jewellery designers , while the making took around six months from inspiration, to studying history, to character specification and 18 craftsmen worked on it.

What Nandini is wearing are authentic art forms which include necklaces made in Traditional Kundan setting and a wide range of accessories including, Maang Tika, Vanki, Rings and Jhumkas set in uncuts and precious gems which include emeralds, rubies, yellow sapphires, Rakhodi inspired long necklace, with a traditional close to the neck Thussi.

It is a dream collaboration to translate Legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam sir Ponniyin Selvan Vision, and a great canvas to showcase our craftsmanship and exquisite detail to handcrafting traditional Indian Jewellery, Says Pratiksha Prashant spokesperson of Kishandas & Co.

Kishandas is renowned for their refined collection of stones consisting of everything from rubies and emeralds to sapphires and diamonds and even pearls spent months researching and creating the jewels for the cast which reflected the persona of the character in the movie and enriched the vision and narrative of the movie.

The stylist Eka Lakhani had conceptualised all the signature looks along with Kishandas & Co which seamlessly merge into the character's palettes as visualised by the Legendary Filmmaker Mani Ratnam.