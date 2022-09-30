Ponniyin Selvan OTT Release Date & Time: Mani Ratnam's Historic Film Will Be Streamed On Amazon Prime?

One
of
the
most
awaited
films
of
the
year,
Mani
Ratnam's
high-budget
periodic
drama
Ponniyin
Selvan
1,
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
fanfare
on
September
30.
The
movie
was
released
to
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office
with
viewers
praising
the
attempt,
performances,
and
aesthetics.
Vikram,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Trisha,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Prakash
Raj,
Rahman,
Jayaram,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film,
which
is
based
on
one
of
the
greatest
literary
works
of
Kalki
Krishnamurthy,
Ponniyin
Selvan.
The
movie
which
was
earlier
tried
to
be
made
into
a
film
by
several
others
has
finally
become
a
reality
due
to
the
persistent
efforts
of
Mani
Ratnam
for
decades.
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
by
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
for
a
sum
of
Rs
100
Crore.
The
movie,
which
is
gaining
positive
word
of
mouth,
will
come
to
OTT
only
after
a
minimum
of
five-week
theatrical
run.
It
can
be
expected
to
debut
on
Prime
Video
either
in
the
first
or
second
week
of
November.
AR
Rahman
united
with
Mani
Ratnam
for
this
epic
film
and
the
music
was
remarkable.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Ravi
Varman
and
A
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
on
the
project
as
its
editor.
National
Award
winner
Thota
Tharani
worked
as
the
film's
Production
Designer.
Mani
Ratnam's
Madras
Talkies
and
Lyca
Productions
bankrolled
the
film.