Ponniyin Selvan OTT Release Date & Time: Mani Ratnam's Historic Film Will Be Streamed On Amazon Prime?

One of the most awaited films of the year, Mani Ratnam's high-budget periodic drama Ponniyin Selvan 1, hit the screens amid huge fanfare on September 30. The movie was released to a decent response at the box office with viewers praising the attempt, performances, and aesthetics.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi played crucial roles in the film, which is based on one of the greatest literary works of Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie which was earlier tried to be made into a film by several others has finally become a reality due to the persistent efforts of Mani Ratnam for decades.

The movie's digital streaming rights were secured by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a sum of Rs 100 Crore. The movie, which is gaining positive word of mouth, will come to OTT only after a minimum of five-week theatrical run. It can be expected to debut on Prime Video either in the first or second week of November.

AR Rahman united with Mani Ratnam for this epic film and the music was remarkable. The movie's cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and A Sreekar Prasad worked on the project as its editor. National Award winner Thota Tharani worked as the film's Production Designer. Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions bankrolled the film.