Ponniyin Selvan: OTT Rights Of Mani Ratnam's Next Are Bagged By Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to have a massive launch in September. The makers recently announced the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan audio and trailer launch date with a special update, on August 30, Tuesday. With the new update, it is also revealed that Amazon Prime Video bagged the OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.

The new poster of Ponniyin Selvan was released with Amazon Prime Video's logo in it. Thus, the makers of the film also put an end to the rumours regarding their collaboration with another OTT giant in the country. As reported earlier, the OTT rights of Ponniyin Selvan are sold for a whopping Rs. 120 Crore. It is one of the highest OTT rights prices received by a Tamil film, so far.

It has also been confirmed that the highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan audio and trailer launch event will happen in Chennai. As reported earlier, the event, which is being planned on a massive scale, will be held at the famous Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Before the audio and trailer launch event, the makers might release the third single of Mani Ratnam's film, by the beginning of September.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. AR Rahman is composing the songs and original score for the Mani Ratnam project. Ravi Varman is the DOP. The historical drama is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has been slated to hit the theatres on September 30, thus year.