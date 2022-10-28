Ponniyin Selvan OTT Update: Mani Ratnam's Film On Chola Dynasty Now Available For Rent On Prime Video

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
AKA
PS
1,
the
stellar
film
with
a
star
cast,
under
the
direction
of
Mani
Ratnam
became
the
highest
grosser
ever
in
Kollywood.
The
movie,
which
is
termed
as
one
of
the
dream
projects
of
the
maverick
director,
was
made
in
two
parts
and
the
first
part
hit
the
screens
on
September
30.
The
film
opened
to
mixed
to
positive
reviews
all
over
the
world
and
was
a
major
success
in
Tamil
Nadu.
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
now
available
for
viewing
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
rental
basis
for
the
enthusiastic
movie
lovers
on
pay
per
view.
The
movie,
however,
will
be
made
available
for
streaming
to
all
membership
holders
and
subscribers
from
November
4.
Ponniyin
Selvan
stars
Vikram
as
Aditya
Karikalan,
Aishwarya
Rai
as
Nandhini
and
Mugarani,
Karthi
as
Vandiyadevan,
Jayam
Ravi
as
Arulmozhi
Varman,
Trisha
as
Kundavai,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Parthiban,
Prakash
Raj,
Jayaram,
and
Nassar
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
was
released
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada.
The
movie
is
based
on
the
literary
work
by
Kalki
Krishnamurthy
titled
Ponniyin
Selvan.
The
movie
is
an
attempt
to
depict
the
great
Chola
empire
and
its
flag
bearer
Arunmozhi
Varman,
who
is
later
known
as
the
great
Raja
Raja
Chola
1,
the
man
behind
the
marvel
of
Brihadeeswara
temple
in
Tanjore.
The
digital
streaming
rights
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
are
secured
by
the
OTT
giant
for
an
amount
of
Rs
100
Crore.
Legendary
musician
AR
Rahman
composed
the
background
score
and
tunes
for
the
film.
Thota
Tharani
headed
the
Production
Design,
and
Ravi
Varman
wielded
the
camera.
National
award
winner,
A
Sreekar
Prasad
edited
the
film.