Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 To Theatrically Release On 30th September 2022

The
much
anticipated
magnum
opus,
PS-1,
the
first
part
of
a
two-part
multilingual
film
based
on
Kalki's
classic
Tamil
novel
Ponniyin
Selvan
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam
and
jointly
produced
by
Lyca
Productions
and
Madras
Talkies
is
all
set
to
hit
the
big
screen
this
year.
The
makers
have
shared
an
exciting
first
look
of
this
mega
film.
The
story
is
set
in
the
10th
century
during
a
tumultuous
time
in
the
Chola
Empire
when
the
power
struggle
between
different
branches
of
the
ruling
family
caused
violent
rifts
between
the
potential
successors
to
the
reigning
emperor.
It
is
an
adventure
story
featuring
Vikram,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
amongst
others
in
pivotal
role.
The
film
is
set
to
release
as
a
pan-Indian
release,
in
Tamil,
Hindi,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada.
Produced
by
Madras
Talkies
and
Lyca
Productions,
Ponniyin
Selvan
is
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam.
The
film
is
set
to
come
on
the
big
screens
on
September
30th,
2022.