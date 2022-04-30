Ponniyin Selvan: Post-Theatrical OTT Rights Of The Mani Ratnam Project Are Sold For A Record Price!

Ponniyin Selvan, the historical drama that is helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is currently in the final stage of its production. The much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 aka PS-1 has been slated to hit the theatres this September. As per the reports, the post-theatrical OTT rights of the Mani Ratnam project have been sold for a record price.

The sources close to Ponniyin Selvan have confirmed that the post-theatrical streaming rights are bagged by one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world. The OTT giant that has streamed several Suriya-starring films in recent times, bagged the streaming rights of both the parts of the Mani Ratnam project for a whopping price of Rs. 125 Crore. This is the highest post-theatrical OTT price received by a Tamil film, so far.

As per the reports, the makers are currently busy with the VFX works of the magnum opus. If things proceed at the same rate, the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan teaser will be out very soon. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the team is planning to reveal the highly anticipated teaser on June 2, 2022, on the special occasion of director Mani Ratnam's birthday.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. The magnum opus, which is a dream project of director Mani Ratnam, was originally planned with a different star cast and crew. After multiple delays and changes in cast and crew, Ponniyin Selvan finally started rolling a couple of years back.

AR Rahman is composing the songs and original score for the Mani Ratnam project. Ravi Varman is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Thotta Tharani heads the art department. Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions.