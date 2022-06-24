Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Launch: The Thanjavur Temple Event Gets Cancelled?

Ponniyin Selvan, the Mani Ratnam-directed magnum opus is unarguably one of the most awaited films in Tamil cinema. Recently, it was reported that the Ponniyin Selvan teaser will have its official launch at the Thanjavur big temple. Sadly, the latest reports suggest that the teaser release event in Thanjavur has been cancelled.

According to the latest reports, director Mani Ratnam and his team were keen to have a teaser launch event in Thanjavur big temple, as it was the capital of the Chola dynasty which the film is based on. But, the event is now cancelled due to technical reasons. Instead, the Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch might happen in Chennai.

Also, earlier it was rumoured that the Ponniyin Selvan teaser might get released on July 7, Friday. However, the latest updates suggest that the release has been pushed to another date. According to the grapevine, the makers decided to postpone the release as director Mani Ratnam is not happy with the present teaser cut and wants to have some changes to it. The team is expected to announce the teaser release date, by the first week of July.

As reported earlier, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan were bagged by one of the biggest OTT platforms in the world. The OTT giant that has streamed several Suriya-starring films in recent times, bagged the streaming rights of both the parts of the Mani Ratnam project for a whopping price of Rs. 125 Crore. This is the one of highest post-theatrical OTT prices for a Tamil film, so far.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others in the lead roles. The magnum opus, which is a dream project of director Mani Ratnam, was originally planned with a different star cast and crew. AR Rahman has composed the music for the project, which is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.