Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Review: The Golden Era Comes To Life With Mani Ratnam's Grand Vision!

The highly anticipated Ponniyin Selvan teaser is finally out. The Golden Era of Tamil Nadu's history has finally come to life with veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's grand vision. The Ponniyin Selvan teaser looks simply magnificent and has totally raised the expectations over the star-studded visual spectacle which is coming to the theatres soon.

The fantastic teaser of the Mani Ratnam directorial brings us all the prime characters of Ponniyin Selvan, and the era of Cholas, in its full glory. The Ponniyin Selvan teaser assures that this is not just another period film, but a stellar piece of cinema that has some solid writing, making, and some brilliant performances to offer.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's epic novel of the same name, is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself, along with B Jeyamohan, Siva Anand, and Elango Kumaravel. The magnum opus features Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan, in the lead roles.

The project features an extensive star cast including Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Lal, R Sarath Kumar, Rahman, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Nassar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shobita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Jayachitra, Kishore, Ashwin Rao, Riyaz Khan, Vinodini Vaidyanathan, Makarand Deshpande, Babu Antony, Arjun Chidambaram, and others in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Thotta Tharani handles the art direction. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The first part of the project will get a grand theatrical release on September 30, this year.