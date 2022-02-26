Ponniyin Selvan: The Release Date To Be Announced Soon With A Special Update!

Ponniyin Selvan, one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema, is currently in the final stages of its production. The magnum opus, which is directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is slated to hit the theatres in Summer 2022. As per the latest reports, Ponniyin Selvan has now got a release date.

According to the sources close to the project, director Mani Ratnam and his team have finalised the release date of Ponniyin Selvan. The makers are reportedly planning to reveal the release date of the magnum opus, along with the central characters of the film, with the official teaser very soon. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan teaser will be out by the first week of March 2022.

Recently, it was rumoured that Ponniyin Selvan might go the OTT way and get released on Netflix. However, the makers immediately put the rumours to rest by confirming that the Mani Ratnam directorial will get a theatrical release. "Ponniyin Selvan franchise will release in theatres and not only-OTT. We want people celebrate the film with their family and friends," said the representative of the production banner, Madras Talkies.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is one of the biggest projects ever made in Tamil cinema, features an extensive star cast including Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kishore and so on in the other pivotal roles. Ravi Varman is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The magnum opus is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.