Popular Youtuber Micset Sriram Makes His Tamil Debut In A Romantic Comedy Film; Santhanam Wishes The Team

Recently,
people
who
become
famous
through
YouTube
are
easily
entering
into
cinema.
Micset
Sriram
is
again
a
popular
YouTuber
in
that
regard.
His
videos
are
very
popular
among
fans.
The
number
one
YouTuber
in
South
India
is
currently
making
his
debut
as
a
hero
in
a
new
romantic
comedy
Tamil
film.The
film's
pooja
event
happened
yesterday
(November
8,
2022)
with
all
the
cast
and
movie
crew.
Famous
actor
Santhanam's
brother-in-law
Vinod
Duraisamy
and
Thangaraj
are
stepping
into
the
Tamil
film
industry
as
producers.
Produced
by
them
under
NN
pictures,
Micset
Sriram
is
making
his
debut
in
the
lead
role.
Manasa
and
Rimi
have
been
committed
as
lead
actresses.
Also
talks
are
going
on
to
cast
actors
and
actresses
in
other
roles.
The
film
is
written
and
directed
by
director
Vivek.
Cinematography
by
Muthu
Moovender
and
Music
Director
Arulraj
Kennedy
composes
the
music
for
the
film.
After
the
pooja,
the
crew
met
actor
Santhanam
in
person
and
got
his
wishes.
More
information
about
the
film
will
be
officially
announced
by
the
makers
soon.