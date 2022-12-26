Post Divorce, TV Anchor Divya Darshini To Remarry Mumbai-based Industrialist? Here’s What We Know

It is well known that television anchor Divya Darshini divorced her former husband a few years back. Though the anchor has never spoken about her married life, it was reported by a section of media that Divya Darshini's busy career is one of the reasons for the former couple to part ways. Nevertheless, we don't know the real reason behind their separation.

Now, her marriage and personal life has made the headlines yet again. A recent media report suggests that the actor is in a relationship with a Mumbai-based businessman and the two will soon tie the knot. There is no official confirmation on this report, but the news has taken the internet by storm.

In an earlier interview, Divya Darshini had spilled the beans on why her marriage with her former husband Srikanth Ravichandran did not work out. The two were initially friends before they got involved romantically. Divya Darshini reportedly stated that no matter how loved the couple is, situations may come up that would break everything. To recall, Divya Darshini and Srikanth tied the knot in 2014 and in 2017, they parted ways. Srikanth was an assistant director back when they decided to part ways.

On the work front, Divya Darshini has been hosting and anchoring several shows for Vijay Television. Recently, she hosted the celebrity special premiere event of Nayanthara's recent movie Connect.

She was seen in the rom-com Coffee With Kadhal, directed by Sundar C. She played the role of actor Jiiva's twin sister in the movie. Malavika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Samyuktha Shanmuganathan, Jai, Aishwarya Dutta, Srikanth, Aruna Balrai, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Arya, and Devadarshin also played important roles in the movie. Though it did not perform well at the box office, the film, which was released in October this year, received thumbs up from fans and critics.