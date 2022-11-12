'Prabhu Deva Was About To Do Dhanush's Role In Thulluvatho Ilamai’ - Director Mithran R Jawahar Opens Up

Mithran
R
Jawahar,
the
director
and
former
assistant
director
of
Selvaraghavan,
has
directed
feel
good
romantic
films
like
Yaaradi
Nee
Mohini,
Kutty,
Uthamaputhiran,
Meendum
Oru
Kadhal
Kadhai
and
Thiruchitrambalam.
In
a
recent
interview
for
a
media
portal,
he
shared
his
experience
of
working
with
director
Selvaraghavan
in
Thulluvatho
Ilamai.
He
also
said
that
Prabhu
Deva
was
about
to
do
the
lead
role
in
that
film
and
Dhanush
was
chosen
as
the
protagonist
only
at
the
last
moment.
"Dhanush
sir
is
very
responsible.
He
always
speaks
out
his
opinion
without
hesitation.
I
did
not
expect
him
to
become
a
big
hero.
At
first,
I
thought
he
doesn't
have
much
interest
in
cinema.
Selvaraghavan
Sir
is
not
like
his
father
Kasthuri
Raja.
He
is
like
fire.
Everyone
from
the
artists
to
the
technicians
will
be
afraid
of
him
in
the
sets.
Even
his
own
brother
Dhanush
won't
go
near
him
during
shoot.
Sometimes,
Dhanush
would
leave
out
a
few
dialogues.
When
we
tell
that
to
him,
he
will
immediately
say
'Don't
tell
to
Selva'.
Director
Selvaraghavan
showed
what
he
thought
and
what
he
wrote.
That's
why
it
won.
Dhanush
sir
himself
has
said
that
he
is
nothing
without
Selva
sir."
says
director
Mithran
R
Jawahar.