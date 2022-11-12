'Prabhu Deva Was About To Do Dhanush's Role In Thulluvatho Ilamai’ - Director Mithran R Jawahar Opens Up

Mithran R Jawahar, the director and former assistant director of Selvaraghavan, has directed feel good romantic films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, Uthamaputhiran, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai and Thiruchitrambalam.

In a recent interview for a media portal, he shared his experience of working with director Selvaraghavan in Thulluvatho Ilamai. He also said that Prabhu Deva was about to do the lead role in that film and Dhanush was chosen as the protagonist only at the last moment.

"Dhanush sir is very responsible. He always speaks out his opinion without hesitation. I did not expect him to become a big hero. At first, I thought he doesn't have much interest in cinema. Selvaraghavan Sir is not like his father Kasthuri Raja. He is like fire. Everyone from the artists to the technicians will be afraid of him in the sets. Even his own brother Dhanush won't go near him during shoot. Sometimes, Dhanush would leave out a few dialogues. When we tell that to him, he will immediately say 'Don't tell to Selva'. Director Selvaraghavan showed what he thought and what he wrote. That's why it won. Dhanush sir himself has said that he is nothing without Selva sir." says director Mithran R Jawahar.