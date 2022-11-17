Premji Amaren Asks For Acting Chance In Love Today Director Pradeep Ranganathan's Next!

Sir please give me chance in your next film sir 🙏💚 https://t.co/6qHt7tfxwN — PREMGI (@Premgiamaren) November 16, 2022

Actor Premji Amaren tweeted to Love Today director Pradeep Ranganathan asking for an opportunity in his next film. The movie Love Today directed by Comali director Pradeep Ranganathan has been released and is getting great response among the audience. The director of the film is the hero as well. The film is creating very good records commercially. It is noteworthy that the movie Love Today has collected 2 crores in Tamil Nadu alone and 50 crores worldwide at the box office. Produced by AGS, the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

With Ivana as the heroine, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Super Singer Ajith and others played important roles in the film. This is a movie based on Pradeep Ranganathan's short film Appa Lock which was released in 2017. It is noteworthy that the short film Appa Lock also got a good response.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who started his screen career with a short film in the early days, has asked the help of many celebrities from the film industry for supporting and promoting his short films. In that way, Pradeep Ranganathan has requested actor Premji Amaren to watch and share the You Tube link of his short film if he like it. This tweet was sent to Premji in 2014. Actor Premji has now asked Pradeep Ranganathan through a tweet from his official Twitter handle, "Sir, give me a chance in your next film." This tweet posted by Premji by sharing Pradeep Ranganathan's old tweet is now getting viral. Pradeep Ranganathan has won today due to his consistent hard work. Hats Off Director Sir!