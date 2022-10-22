Prince Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Comedy Drama Opens To Mixed Response

Director Anudeep KV, who shot to fame with his film Jathirathnalu starring Naveen Polishetty directed Sivakarthikeyan, a hatrick Rs 100 Crore actor, in his second film. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of Sivakarthikeyan AKA SK and the Kollywood debut of Anudeep.

Sivakarthikeyan excelled in his character as a school teacher, who falls in love with an English teacher of British origin from the same school. His otherwise progressive father, played by Sathyaraj, gets upset when he comes to know about the nationality of Prince's girlfriend. He has an aversion toward the British. How the hero solves the issues, overcomes the hurdles, and unites with his lady love is all about Prince, told in a slapstick comedy narration.

On the release day, Prince made a decent amount of about Rs 6 Crore (approximately) from all languages. SK gained a reasonable fanbase across the Two Telugu states with his dubbing films. Films like Doctor and Don have performed quite well in Telugu regions. As SK believes in films that are high on clean comedy and family entertainers, he chose this script by Anudeep as his debut in Telugu.

The movie has Maria Ryaboshapka as its female lead. Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaren, and Carl A Harte are a few actors who played pivotal roles in the film.

Prince is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Suneil Narang, and P Ram Mohan Rao, in association with Suresh Productions. SS Thaman composed the film's music and score. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera and KL Praveen worked as the film's editor.