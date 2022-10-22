Prince Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Comedy Drama Opens To Mixed Response

Director
Anudeep
KV,
who
shot
to
fame
with
his
film
Jathirathnalu
starring
Naveen
Polishetty
directed
Sivakarthikeyan,
a
hatrick
Rs
100
Crore
actor,
in
his
second
film.
The
movie
marks
the
Tollywood
debut
of
Sivakarthikeyan
AKA
SK
and
the
Kollywood
debut
of
Anudeep.
Sivakarthikeyan
excelled
in
his
character
as
a
school
teacher,
who
falls
in
love
with
an
English
teacher
of
British
origin
from
the
same
school.
His
otherwise
progressive
father,
played
by
Sathyaraj,
gets
upset
when
he
comes
to
know
about
the
nationality
of
Prince's
girlfriend.
He
has
an
aversion
toward
the
British.
How
the
hero
solves
the
issues,
overcomes
the
hurdles,
and
unites
with
his
lady
love
is
all
about
Prince,
told
in
a
slapstick
comedy
narration.
On
the
release
day,
Prince
made
a
decent
amount
of
about
Rs
6
Crore
(approximately)
from
all
languages.
SK
gained
a
reasonable
fanbase
across
the
Two
Telugu
states
with
his
dubbing
films.
Films
like
Doctor
and
Don
have
performed
quite
well
in
Telugu
regions.
As
SK
believes
in
films
that
are
high
on
clean
comedy
and
family
entertainers,
he
chose
this
script
by
Anudeep
as
his
debut
in
Telugu.
The
movie
has
Maria
Ryaboshapka
as
its
female
lead.
Sathyaraj,
Premgi
Amaren,
and
Carl
A
Harte
are
a
few
actors
who
played
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Prince
is
produced
by
Narayan
Das
Narang,
Suneil
Narang,
and
P
Ram
Mohan
Rao,
in
association
with
Suresh
Productions.
SS
Thaman
composed
the
film's
music
and
score.
Manoj
Paramahamsa
cranked
the
camera
and
KL
Praveen
worked
as
the
film's
editor.