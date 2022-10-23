Prince Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Rom-Com Impresses A Section Of Viewers

Sivakarthikeyan's
Telugu
debut
written
and
directed
by
Anudeep
KV,
Prince,
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
October
21
to
a
lukewarm
response.
The
film
is
a
romantic-comedy
entertainer.
Prince
is
the
story
of
a
school
teacher
and
his
struggles
to
win
over
his
love
with
a
British
woman,
who
works
as
an
English
Teacher
in
the
same
school.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
village,
the
hero
had
to
face
several
challenges
to
finally
settle
down
with
his
lady
love.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Sivakarthikeyan's
Prince
here:
Day
1:
Rs
6.25
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
5
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
11.25
Crore
The
movie
has
Maria
Ryaboshapka
as
its
female
lead.
Sathyaraj,
Premgi
Amaren,
and
Carl
A
Harte
are
a
few
actors
who
played
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Sivakarthikeyan
has
performed
his
best
and
the
movie
is
an
attempt
to
come
closer
to
the
Telugu
audience,
who
have
contributed
a
lot
to
the
success
of
his
Rs
100
Crore
films
Don
and
Doctor.
Prince
is
produced
by
Narayan
Das
Narang,
Suneil
Narang,
and
P
Ram
Mohan
Rao,
in
association
with
Suresh
Productions.
SS
Thaman
composed
the
film's
music
and
score.
Manoj
Paramahamsa
cranked
the
camera
and
KL
Praveen
worked
as
the
film's
editor.