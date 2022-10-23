Prince Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Rom-Com Impresses A Section Of Viewers

Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu debut written and directed by Anudeep KV, Prince, hit the screens all over the world on October 21 to a lukewarm response. The film is a romantic-comedy entertainer.

Prince is the story of a school teacher and his struggles to win over his love with a British woman, who works as an English Teacher in the same school. Set against the backdrop of a village, the hero had to face several challenges to finally settle down with his lady love.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince here:

Day 1: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 2: Rs 5 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 11.25 Crore

The movie has Maria Ryaboshapka as its female lead. Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaren, and Carl A Harte are a few actors who played pivotal roles in the film. Sivakarthikeyan has performed his best and the movie is an attempt to come closer to the Telugu audience, who have contributed a lot to the success of his Rs 100 Crore films Don and Doctor.

Prince is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Suneil Narang, and P Ram Mohan Rao, in association with Suresh Productions. SS Thaman composed the film's music and score. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera and KL Praveen worked as the film's editor.