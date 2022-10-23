    For Quick Alerts
      Prince Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Rom-Com Impresses A Section Of Viewers

      Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu debut written and directed by Anudeep KV, Prince, hit the screens all over the world on October 21 to a lukewarm response. The film is a romantic-comedy entertainer.

      Prince is the story of a school teacher and his struggles to win over his love with a British woman, who works as an English Teacher in the same school. Set against the backdrop of a village, the hero had to face several challenges to finally settle down with his lady love.

      Prince Day 2 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince here:

      Day 1: Rs 6.25 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 5 Crore
      Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 11.25 Crore

      The movie has Maria Ryaboshapka as its female lead. Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaren, and Carl A Harte are a few actors who played pivotal roles in the film. Sivakarthikeyan has performed his best and the movie is an attempt to come closer to the Telugu audience, who have contributed a lot to the success of his Rs 100 Crore films Don and Doctor.

      Prince is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Suneil Narang, and P Ram Mohan Rao, in association with Suresh Productions. SS Thaman composed the film's music and score. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera and KL Praveen worked as the film's editor.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 6:30 [IST]
      X