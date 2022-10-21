Prince Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sivakarthikeyan's latest romantic-comedy drama Prince, directed by Anudeep KV hit the screens to mixed reviews on October 21st for the Diwali weekend. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of Sivakarthikeyan and Kollywood debut of Anudeep KV.

Prince is the story of a school teacher, who falls in love with a British woman working as an English teacher in the same school. The entertainer is set in a village and features Sathyaraj, the Prince's father in the role of Ulaganathan as a progressive man. He tries to sort out issues between people of the village and is shown as a person who is upset over his daughter's choice of wanting to marry a person from the same community. However, when Prince reveals that he loved a British woman, Ulaganathan becomes upset. How Prince handles these issues and finally achieves his goal is told hilariously.

Within a few hours of its theatrical release, Prince made it to the illegal websites that carry Pirated links to the newly released web series and movies. These links have spread like wildfire on social media handles as well.

The film stars Maria Ryaboshapka, Premgi Amaren, Carl A Harte, and Anandraj among others in pivotal roles.

Prince is produced by P Ram Mohan Rao, Suniel Narang, and D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions and Shanti Talkies banners. Viswa is the co-producer of the film. SS Thaman composed the film's music. The cinematography was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and KL Praveen worked as its editor.