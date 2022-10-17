Prince Promotions: Sivakarthikeyan's Analysis Of His Films Seemaraja, Mr. Local & Hero

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy promoting his Deepavali release Prince, which releases on October 21. The actor in an interview was asked to share his opinions on a few films of his, that did not perform as well as expected, at the box office. The actor readily accepted the request and shared his analysis.

This was an interview he gave to Baradwaj Rangan, for Galatta Plus, and he was asked to start Seemaraja.

Siva said that this mainly backfired because of the combination of talents involved. Director Ponram and Siva had given two blockbuster comedies prior to this, and he felt maybe that kind of set specific expectations in the audience's minds. Siva said they were trying not to repeat the same things they had done earlier and wanted to try something experimental, and that probably did not work well. Apart from the expectations, he felt that maybe the flashback sequence was not justified, and wasn't set up properly in the earlier parts of the narration.

Siva did not comment much about Mr. Local. He merely said that Rajesh was one of the major reasons that he was able to work in Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and that Rajesh even offered to lend his name as a dialogue writer in case that could help promote the film better. Siva said he had always wanted to work with him. He added that he has gratitude and respect for Rajesh and they remain very good friends.

Speaking of Hero, he said that it was a film that should have succeeded. It had great potential and a good message to society. Siva said he felt that maybe the male lead character should have been more prominently placed. It was his opinion that people tend to pick a character to follow as a film progresses. He said maybe with this film, people didn't know whether this was the story of his character or Arjun's character.