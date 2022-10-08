Prince Trailer Release Date: Announcement Video Gives A Glimpse Of The Trailer!

An
announcement
video
for
the
trailer
release
of
Sivakarthikeyan's
Prince
has
dropped
today.
The
announcement
showed
some
clips
from
the
film,
likely
to
be
a
part
of
the
trailer
as
well.
The
video
showed
Siva
arriving
in
a
red
outfit,
and
in
a
red
car,
and
the
frames
follow
suit
with
the
color
palette.
The
sequence
is
probably
from
one
of
the
songs.
The
trailer
is
scheduled
to
be
released
tomorrow,
October
9.
The
announcement
video
showed
Premi
Amaran
as
part
of
the
film.
He
is
known
for
comedic
dialogue
delivery,
and
this
will
be
the
first
time
he
collaborates
with
Sivakarthikeyan.
A
poster
released
earlier
revealed
Siva
neatly
dressed
and
in
a
college
classroom,
hinting
that
maybe
he
is
a
professor.
In
his
most
recent
release,
Don,
he
played
a
college
student.
Looks
like
Siva
is
quite
fond
of
the
college
setup.
He
also
addressed
the
audience
in
the
announcement.
He
said
that
the
film
is
going
to
be
funfilled
and
they
have
tried
to
communicate
something
noble
through
the
entertaining
story.
Prince
releases
this
Diwali,
on
October
21.
Although
Diwali
is
technically
not
on
October
21,
it's
a
Friday,
and
it
makes
to
exploit
the
weekend
preceding
Diwali.
It
should
be
noted
that
this
film
will
be
Sivakarthikeyan's
first
Diwali
release
which
mentions
in
the
video
itself,
and
states
that
he
is
quite
excited
about
it.