Prince Trailer Release Date: Announcement Video Gives A Glimpse Of The Trailer!

An announcement video for the trailer release of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince has dropped today. The announcement showed some clips from the film, likely to be a part of the trailer as well. The video showed Siva arriving in a red outfit, and in a red car, and the frames follow suit with the color palette. The sequence is probably from one of the songs.

The trailer is scheduled to be released tomorrow, October 9.

The announcement video showed Premi Amaran as part of the film. He is known for comedic dialogue delivery, and this will be the first time he collaborates with Sivakarthikeyan.

A poster released earlier revealed Siva neatly dressed and in a college classroom, hinting that maybe he is a professor. In his most recent release, Don, he played a college student. Looks like Siva is quite fond of the college setup.

He also addressed the audience in the announcement. He said that the film is going to be funfilled and they have tried to communicate something noble through the entertaining story.

Prince releases this Diwali, on October 21. Although Diwali is technically not on October 21, it's a Friday, and it makes to exploit the weekend preceding Diwali. It should be noted that this film will be Sivakarthikeyan's first Diwali release which mentions in the video itself, and states that he is quite excited about it.