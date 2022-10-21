Prince Twitter Review: Tweets About Sivakarthikeyan's Comedy Drama Are Here For You To Look At!

Prince, starring Sivakarthikeyan hit the screens on October 21 all over the world amid decent buzz. The movie was one of the most anticipated films of SK as he is making his Telugu debut. Director of Jathirathnalu, Anudeep KV has written and directed the film.

Prince is the story of a school teacher, who falls in love with a British woman working as an English teacher in the same school. The comedy-laced family entertainer is aimed for a Deepavali release and opened to positive to mixed reviews.

With a village set as its backdrop, going by the film's trailer, internal issues among the villagers develops into a hurdle for Prince's love story with a woman of western origin. How he handles these issues and finally achieves his goal is told hilariously. Prince marks the Tamil debut of director Anudeep KV.

A few of the enthusiastic filmgoers and fans of Sivakarthikeyan who watched the film a bit earlier than others have taken to social media to share their opinion on Prince. They have put out Tweets and posts on their respective handles. Take a look at some of them here:

The film stars Sathyaraj, Maria Ryaboshapka, Premgi Amaren, Carl A Harte, and Anandraj among others in pivotal roles.

Prince is produced by P Ram Mohan Rao, Suniel Narang, and D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions and Shanti Talkies banners. Viswa is the co-producer of the film. SS Thaman composed the film's music. The cinematography was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and KL Praveen worked as its editor.