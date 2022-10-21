Prince Twitter Review: Tweets About Sivakarthikeyan's Comedy Drama Are Here For You To Look At!

Prince,
starring
Sivakarthikeyan
hit
the
screens
on
October
21
all
over
the
world
amid
decent
buzz.
The
movie
was
one
of
the
most
anticipated
films
of
SK
as
he
is
making
his
Telugu
debut.
Director
of
Jathirathnalu,
Anudeep
KV
has
written
and
directed
the
film.
Prince
is
the
story
of
a
school
teacher,
who
falls
in
love
with
a
British
woman
working
as
an
English
teacher
in
the
same
school.
The
comedy-laced
family
entertainer
is
aimed
for
a
Deepavali
release
and
opened
to
positive
to
mixed
reviews.
With
a
village
set
as
its
backdrop,
going
by
the
film's
trailer,
internal
issues
among
the
villagers
develops
into
a
hurdle
for
Prince's
love
story
with
a
woman
of
western
origin.
How
he
handles
these
issues
and
finally
achieves
his
goal
is
told
hilariously.
Prince
marks
the
Tamil
debut
of
director
Anudeep
KV.
A
few
of
the
enthusiastic
filmgoers
and
fans
of
Sivakarthikeyan
who
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
others
have
taken
to
social
media
to
share
their
opinion
on
Prince.
They
have
put
out
Tweets
and
posts
on
their
respective
handles.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
them
here:
The
film
stars
Sathyaraj,
Maria
Ryaboshapka,
Premgi
Amaren,
Carl
A
Harte,
and
Anandraj
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Prince
is
produced
by
P
Ram
Mohan
Rao,
Suniel
Narang,
and
D
Suresh
Babu
under
Suresh
Productions
and
Shanti
Talkies
banners.
Viswa
is
the
co-producer
of
the
film.
SS
Thaman
composed
the
film's
music.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Manoj
Paramahamsa
and
KL
Praveen
worked
as
its
editor.