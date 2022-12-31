Private Video LEAKED? Baakiyalakshmi Star Reshma Pasupuleti Breaks Silence On Morphed ADULT Video

Reshma Pasupuleti is playing an important role in the soap opera Baakiyalakshmi, which is being aired on Vijay Television. Though she has acted in movies, she became popular only after her appearance in the reality show, Bigg Boss. She took part in the third season of the show and was one of the popular contestants of the season.

She recently took part in the talk show Tamila Tamila which is being aired in Zee Tamil. She addressed how a morphed video of her surfaced online and how she handled it with maturity.

When I was in the US, my sister called me and told me that a private video of mine got leaked online. When she told me about it, I did not have a partner, so I was wondering how could there even be a video. I asked my sister to send me the video or its link. And then realized it was a morphed video. My parents were the ones who wanted to speak about the video. But they asked my sister to do it."

She further added, "My father is a producer, brother is an actor. My family is from a media background so they understood that such things happen. But think about the women who are not from the media background. They would be subjected to extreme humiliation. Some women would even try to end their lives. But my family handled it well because they know people from media are targeted to such things."

On the work front, Reshma plays the lead role in the aforementioned soap opera and the serial is quite popular in Tamil Nadu. Speaking of Bigg Boss, the show's sixth season is underway and it is expected that Manikanda Rajesh will be the next contestant to get evicted from the house on Sunday.