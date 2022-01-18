Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: 5 Lessons From The Series That Gave An Absolute Boost To Our Spirits

The quote, "Hope is one of the best things in the world" can be safely termed as one of the best quotes ever made. Why you ask? Because hope is what keeps a human being going for it is the fuel for our spirits. However, there come certain periods in a person's life when it becomes too difficult to dig up hope. For non-motivational moments like these, one should watch Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa... the recently released anthology on Prime Video. Here are five life lessons from the series that gave an absolute boost to our spirits.

It's okay to lose control:

We can only plan our lives but never truly know what turn is it going to take along with them when and where. No matter how hard we try to hold on to something, there will always be something else that we shall leave behind. There is no need to hold ourselves accountable and we just accept that we won't be in control of a lot of things in life. Nizhal Tharum Idham says it beautifully, that whatever be the problem, we should never let it get the best of us.

Smile in the face of adversity:

While we all know what to do when life gives us lemons, it is, however, easier said than done. Certain situations leave us dead from the inside and to make it worse, fill us up with guilt that further adds to the misery. What Loners from the anthology tell us is that we need to find ways to empty our hearts, pouring out all that grief, which will eventually help us process the grief and will make it easier to move on.

Life is too small for grudges:

To err is human and we all err from time to time. The people however who get the most hurt from our mistakes are the people closest to us. But what messes up everything is a grudge. Life is too short and we never know what is going to happen tomorrow, but the last thing we need is sad memories in our lives. Mouname Paarvayaai tells us that one should learn to accept their mistakes and the art of forgiveness.

There's always a way out:

It means something when people say 'Life opens windows when it shuts doors.' We give up when we are surrounded with troubles, what we need to learn however is to find a way out, because there is always one. Mugakavasa Mutham teaches us to fight and find a way when we feel that this is the end.

All one needs is a little courage:

Nothing comes easy in life, for anyone! One needs to hustle to achieve what one seeks. We would always regret the opportunities that we did not take because we could not muster up the courage to speak for ourselves. This is what The Mask tells us; no one else is going to live your life for you and to do so, you need to find the courage to stand up for yourself and make your own choices.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa...is full of inspiration and dawn of fresh beginnings filled with hope. The anthology series is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.