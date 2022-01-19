Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Director Balaji Mohan Opens Up About Differences Between First & Second Part

Amazon Original's recently released 5-episode anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa... has been receiving praises from the audience and critics, alike. Being the second part of the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, the audience seems to be enjoying the different and unique stories in the series of love, hope and new beginnings. Although the second part stands apart from the first one with different stories, Director Balaji Mohan shares how the second part is different as compared to the first one and moreover, stands out.

Director Balaji Mohan who has directed 'Mugakavasa Mutham' in 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha...' says, "Difference definitely is about the different voices coming out from the stories. Whenever any filmmaker enters an anthology they want their movie to be unique. It's going to be different as there are different filmmakers, there are different voices."

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: 5 Lessons From The Series That Gave An Absolute Boost To Our Spirits

It is exciting to see the stories the filmmakers have brought with this five-part anthology. Stories from different creative geniuses. It is visible that the series has raised the bar of the anthology in the market being hailed as one of the best anthologies in recent times. So, the audience must be going to have a different experience with the stories of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha...

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Directors Talk About Their Inspiration For The Stories!

The five-episode Amazon Original series, shares stories of love, hope, resilience, and humanity, set during the second lockdown in India. The five-part anthology was released on this Pongal, on 14 January on Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.