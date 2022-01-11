Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: IIT Madras Students Recreate Title Track Rendered By GV Prakash!

Amazon Prime Video recently released the multi-composer soundtrack of the most-awaited Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa which releases on January 14 on the streaming service. And it took little or no time for music lovers to shower their love and appreciation for the album. The songs are fast becoming a rage, especially the title track 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa...' that is composed and sung by the musical powerhouse GV Prakash Kumar.

Check out the original soundtrack here:

Recently, the multi-talented artist was in conversation with students and fans at Saarang, the annual festival of IIT Madras, where he even took them through the process of creating the title track. At the end of the interaction, the music club students of IIT Madras surprised GV Prakash with a cover version of the title track of the Amazon Original series.

Check out the cover version by the IIT Madras music students here:

Reacting to the student version of the track, GV Prakash Kumar said at the event , "I am delighted to see the recreated version of the song. It was extremely good and well-executed. This rendition was a different take on the song, like an electric version, very beautiful and looked very professional. I loved the guitar on the song. I can relate to it as I had programmed this song myself."

With this title track, G.V. Prakash Kumar continues his successful association with the Amazon Original. The multi-talented artist had previously created the title song for Putham Pudhu Kaalai and has now sung and composed the theme title track for Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, second edition of the successful Tamil anthology.

The song is written by Kaber Vasuki and is also sung by Yaamini Ghantasala.

Each story in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is standalone and yet they are all bound together by the theme of personal discovery of hope and new beginnings through human connection. These are stories of optimism, love and second chances, set in the second Covid-19 lockdown.

The stories feature Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Dhilip Subbarayan, Gouri G Kishan, Joju George, Lijomol Jose, Nadiya Moidu, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth, and TeeJay Arunasalam, and are directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony and Surya Krishna.

Watch the heart-warming stories of positivity and love in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa this Pongal, 14th January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.