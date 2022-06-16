Rajinikanth And Shankar Celebrate 15 Years Of Sivaji; To Join Hands Once Again?

Rajinikanth and Shankar, the celebrated actor-director duo had a reunion on June 15, Wednesday. The master craftsman visited the superstar to celebrate 15 years of their blockbuster outing, Sivaji. The picture of Rajinikanth and Shankar, which was clicked during their meeting, is now taking social media by storm.

The senior filmmaker, who was all excited to meet his Sivaji once again, shared a picture with the superstar on his official social media handles. "Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day!" Shankar captioned his post.

Check out the filmmaker's post here:

Even though Shankar mentioned that he met Rajinikanth to celebrate 15 years of Sivaji, the rumourmills suggest that the actor-director duo might join hands once again, very soon. According to the rumourmills, the superstar and celebrated filmmaker are considering the possibilities of a sequel to Sivaji. But, some other sources suggest that the duo's next project might be the third installment of the Enthiran franchise.

Shankar was accompanied by his younger daughter Aditi Shankar, who is all set to make her acting debut soon. The aspiring actress, who was overwhelmed to meet Rajinikanth, shared a selfie with the superstar on her official social media handles and wrote: "#15yearsofSivaji with the boss himself @rajinikanth sir ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏"

Coming to Rajinikanth's career, the superstar is all set to join the sets of his 169th film, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, very soon. The project will mark his first collaboration with the celebrated young filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Shankar, on the other hand, is all set to revive his delayed project Indian 2, which marks his reunion with legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The filmmaker is back in the Telugu film industry with the upcoming Ram Charan starrer, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. He is also ready for a second innings in Bollywood, with the upcoming Anniyan remake that features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.