Rajinikanth's Jailer: Set Work Of The Nelson Dilipkumar Directorial Begins

Jailer, the 169th outing of superstar Rajinikanth in cinema, is all set to go on floors in August, this year. The movie, which is helmed by young filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, is touted to be a comedy thriller. As per the latest updates, the pre-production works of Jailer have been kickstarted.

According to the sources close to the Rajinikanth starrer, the set work of the project has been progressing at the famous Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad. These sets, which are exclusively made for Jailer, will be the prime location of the film. The makers are reportedly planning to shoot the rest of the portions in Chennai itself.

If things go as planned, the Rajinikanth project will go on floors by the second week of August in Hyderabad, with a special pooja and launch ceremony. The grapevine suggests that director Nelson Dilipkumar and his team are still busy with the casting of the film. A major update on the rest of the star cast will be out once things are finalised.

However, it has been confirmed that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing a pivotal role in Jailer. Thus, the highly anticipated project will mark the celebrated star's first onscreen collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth. If the reports are to be believed, Shiva Rajkumar's character in the film is not completely negative but will have grey shades. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the female lead in Jailer. But there is no official confirmation on the same, so far.

Sivakarthikeyan, the popular star is making a cameo appearance in the film, by reportedly playing the younger version of Rajinikanth's character. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the songs and original score for Jailer. Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, and others appear in the supporting roles. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maaran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.