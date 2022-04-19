Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169: Director Nelson Dilipkumar Is NOT Getting Replaced

Thalaivar
169,
the
much-awaited
169th
project
of
Rajinikanth
was
announced
a
few
months
back.
The
project
marks
Rajinikanth's
first
collaboration
with
the
popular
filmmaker
Nelson
Dilipkumar.
Recently,
it
was
rumored
that
Nelson
might
get
replaced
in
Thalaiavar
169,
to
the
much
shock
of
the
audiences.
However,
the
sources
close
to
the
superstar
have
put
the
rumours
to
rest.
Recently,
the
grapevine
had
suggested
that
Rajinikanth
is
not
impressed
with
Nelson
Dilipkumar's
latest
outing,
Beast.
According
to
the
rumourmills,
the
superstar
has
been
considering
replacing
the
director
of
Thalaivar
169,
after
watching
the
Thalapathy
Vijay
starrer.
However,
the
sources
close
to
the
superstar
have
denied
the
reports
and
confirmed
that
Nelson
is
very
much
a
part
of
the
project.
According
to
the
sources,
Nelson
Dilipkumar
is
currently
busy
with
the
scripting
of
Thalaivar
169.
The
filmmaker
has
been
actively
discussing
the
developments
in
the
script
with
Rajinikanth.
The
superstar
is
happy
with
the
way
the
project
is
shaping
up
and
is
completely
sure
about
collaborating
with
Nelson
for
the
project.
The
rumours
regarding
Nelson
Dilipkumar
getting
replaced
from
Thalaivar
169
started
doing
rounds
after
Vijay's
father
SA
Chandrasekhar
openly
criticised
the
filmmaker.
In
a
recent
media
interaction
with
media,
Chandrasekhar
had
stated
that
he
is
unhappy
with
Beast
and
opined
that
the
film
suffered
from
bad
writing
and
making.
The
senior
filmmaker
also
stated
that
young
directors
tend
to
completely
rely
on
the
stardom
of
their
leading
man,
and
stops
working
on
their
craft
once
they
are
established.