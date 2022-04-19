Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169: Director Nelson Dilipkumar Is NOT Getting Replaced

Thalaivar 169, the much-awaited 169th project of Rajinikanth was announced a few months back. The project marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the popular filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, it was rumored that Nelson might get replaced in Thalaiavar 169, to the much shock of the audiences. However, the sources close to the superstar have put the rumours to rest.

Recently, the grapevine had suggested that Rajinikanth is not impressed with Nelson Dilipkumar's latest outing, Beast. According to the rumourmills, the superstar has been considering replacing the director of Thalaivar 169, after watching the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. However, the sources close to the superstar have denied the reports and confirmed that Nelson is very much a part of the project.

According to the sources, Nelson Dilipkumar is currently busy with the scripting of Thalaivar 169. The filmmaker has been actively discussing the developments in the script with Rajinikanth. The superstar is happy with the way the project is shaping up and is completely sure about collaborating with Nelson for the project.

The rumours regarding Nelson Dilipkumar getting replaced from Thalaivar 169 started doing rounds after Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar openly criticised the filmmaker. In a recent media interaction with media, Chandrasekhar had stated that he is unhappy with Beast and opined that the film suffered from bad writing and making. The senior filmmaker also stated that young directors tend to completely rely on the stardom of their leading man, and stops working on their craft once they are established.