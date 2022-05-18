Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169: Here's An Exciting Update On The Release Date!

Rajinikanth, the superstar is teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th outing in Tamil cinema. The much-awaited project, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, was announced with a special video a couple of months back. Interestingly, sources close to the Rajinikanth starrer have now dropped a major update on the film's release date.

According to the latest updates, Thalaivar 169 has been slated to hit the theatres in April 2023, on the special occasion of the Tamil New Year. If things go as planned, the promotions of the film will kickstart in December 2022, with the release of the title and first look poster. The team is planning to drop the first look mostly on December 12, this year on the special occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday.

To the unversed, Rajinikanth is planning to fly to the US for his yearly health check-up at Mayo Clinic. The makers of Thalaivar 169 are planning to kickstart the shooting of the project with a pooja ceremony in July end, after the superstar returns from the US. An official announcement on the same is expected to out very soon.