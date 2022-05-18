Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169: Here's An Exciting Update On The Release Date!

Rajinikanth,
the
superstar
is
teaming
up
with
director
Nelson
Dilipkumar
for
his
169th
outing
in
Tamil
cinema.
The
much-awaited
project,
which
has
been
tentatively
titled
Thalaivar
169,
was
announced
with
a
special
video
a
couple
of
months
back.
Interestingly,
sources
close
to
the
Rajinikanth
starrer
have
now
dropped
a
major
update
on
the
film's
release
date.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Thalaivar
169
has
been
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
in
April
2023,
on
the
special
occasion
of
the
Tamil
New
Year.
If
things
go
as
planned,
the
promotions
of
the
film
will
kickstart
in
December
2022,
with
the
release
of
the
title
and
first
look
poster.
The
team
is
planning
to
drop
the
first
look
mostly
on
December
12,
this
year
on
the
special
occasion
of
Rajinikanth's
birthday.
To
the
unversed,
Rajinikanth
is
planning
to
fly
to
the
US
for
his
yearly
health
check-up
at
Mayo
Clinic.
The
makers
of
Thalaivar
169
are
planning
to
kickstart
the
shooting
of
the
project
with
a
pooja
ceremony
in
July
end,
after
the
superstar
returns
from
the
US.
An
official
announcement
on
the
same
is
expected
to
out
very
soon.