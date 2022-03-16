Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169: THIS Popular Actress To Join The Star Cast?

Rajinikanth, the superstar is all set to kickstart the shooting of his 169th film, very soon. The project, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, marks the veteran actor's first collaboration with talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. As per the latest reports, the casting of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 169 is almost finished.

As per the updates, Priyanka Arul Mohan, the young actress who rose to fame with her performances in Doctor and Etharkkum Thunindhavan, has joined the star cast of Thalaivar 169. If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka will appear in the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the Nelson directorial. The sources close to the project suggest that the actress's role in the film is an important one.

As reported earlier, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached to play the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 169. However, the former Miss World is yet to sign the dotted line. If Aishwarya comes on board, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will mark her second onscreen collaboration with the superstar after the massive success of Enthiran.

The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to officially announce the star cast of Thalaivar 169, once the leading lady and main antagonist are finalised. According to the rumourmills, the next major update on the Rajinikanth starrer will be out by the second week of April 2022, mostly during the auspicious occasion of Tamil Putthandu.