Ram Gopal Varma Shares His Take On Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s Split: Nothing Murders Love Faster Than Marriage

Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has yet again made headlines for his tongue-in-cheek remarks on star weddings and divorces. Soon after Tamil actor Dhanush and his wife filmmaker Aishwaryaa called it quits, the helmer took to his Twitter handle to pour scorn on the idea of marriages through a series of tweets.

In one of his tweets, RGV shared that star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the danger of marriages. Adding that marriage kills love instantly, he tweeted, "Nothing murders love faster than marriage. The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage." In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma said 'smart people love and dumbos marry' claiming that 'love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it.'

His fifth tweet in the series read, "Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities." Calling marriage the most evil custom, Ram Gopal Varma added, "Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."

Well, his tweets have now gone viral on social media, with many debating over the topic of marriage. In fact, #Marriage is now trending on social media, with many discussing what went wrong between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. The duo announced their separation on Monday (January 17) in a joint statement. Dhanush's statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the need for privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."