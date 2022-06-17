Rana Daggubati, Hansika Motwani, SJ Suryah Are Excited For Launch Of Suzhal- The Vortex; Wish Team Good Luck!

Amazon Prime Video original Suzhal- The Vortex is India's most awaited Web series today. As the Web series is gearing up for its release tomorrow, both makers, audience and film fraternity is excited for it!

Famous south actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media story and composed a heartwarming note for the cast of Suzhal- The Vortex. He says" looking forward to this one. Has my dearest @sriya_reddy after a long time on screen ♥️. all the best for the entire team!! @pushkar.gayatri #SuzhalOnPrime @primevideoin"

Hansika Motwani, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema took to her social media story to show her excitement about the release. She jotted down, "Blown away by #suzhal, superb, extraordinary, phenomenal. I do not have enough adjectives to describe my experience. Fantastic writing by @pushkar.gayatri @brammaofficial has kept us on the edge of the seat, the whole ensemble @aishwaryarajesh @kathir_1 , @radhakrishnan_parthiban were just perfect. @sriyareddy - I don't have enough words to express how proud I am of you!!!! Regina is such a strong character and you have portrayed it brilliantly 👏wishing the entire team all the very best."

Famous director and actor SJ Suryah took to his social media handle and wrote "#Suzhal First International Tamil Original Web series 👍👍👍Congrats to writer , producers - Dir @PushkarGayatri and team 240 countries seen 4 eps💐1,2 great 🥰🥰3,4wow👍👍looking forward to see another 4epds 💐💐friends don't miss it on @PrimeVideoIN."

From the house of Pushkar and Gayatri, Suzhal- The Vortex is releasing in 30+ global languages on 17th June.