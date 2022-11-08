'Ranjithame' Video Song Is Going To Be An Out Of The World Experience Says Musician S Thaman

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming entertainer Varisu AKA Vaarasudu is gearing up for a huge theatrical release all over the world on January 12, on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranthi. Varisu marks Vijay's Telugu debut and its director Vamshi Paidipally's Kollywood debut. Ahishor Solomon and Vamshi Paidipally worked on the film's story.

The makers of the film have started to release promotional material for the film two months ahead of its release, to keep the fans hooked. As part of it, the first single titled 'Ranjithame' promo was released a few days ago and the song is as promising as Vijay's 'Halamithi Habibo' from his earlier film Beast. Fans of the actor went crazy after the promo and are awaiting the release of the full song.

Meanwhile, the film's musician, S Thaman, who saw the full video of 'Ranjithame' couldn't keep his calm. He was in praise for Vijay's dancing skills and gave a blockbuster review of the song.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, " #Ranjithame full Video Ippo dhannn Paathennn. ❤️ theatre la Seat 💺 laaa yaaruu maee okkaramatttinggaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 DOT 💪🏼🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 ungalloodaaa nannummmm orruuu rasigaaanna 🫶

#Anna

@actorvijay

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

Pinniiiii peddalllllll 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," (sic).

Varisu also stars R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Khushbu, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, John Vijay, and Sanjana Sarathy among others in crucial roles.

Varisu is a production venture of Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Dil Raju is venturing into Kollywood with this bilingual The movie's dialogues were penned by Vivek and the cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani. KL Praveen is the film's editor. Varisu is being distributed by T-Series.