Rapper-Singer-Lyricist GK From Colombo Joins Josh For His Latest Song Kaasu

Dailyhunt's Josh has become the numero uno in the short video content creation field. With its growing viewership, Josh gets many artists on board every now and then. It helps its creators to shine bright and explore their creativity.

GK- a Rapper, Singer and Lyricist from Colombo, Sri Lanka has come on board Josh. GK has worked with several Sri Lankan and Indian music artists and producers such as Harris Jayaraj, Pasan Liyanage, Krishan Maheson, Kaizer Kaiz and many others. The artist has opted for India's best short video app Josh for his recent release. His song 'Kaasu' from Ess- It's Time To Run web series which released on September 30, has music by MadMaxx & Smith Asher.

Check out the audio link of the song here.

Well-known for his hit single from the movie Kaapaan 'Machan Inga Vandhira' as the lyricist, GK is the founder of Urban Records Entertainment and Gethu TV. Check his Josh profile here.

'Kaasu' is written, directed and performed by GK. This song solely talks about the struggles of young people in Sri Lanka, in a storytelling method with his own story. 'Kaasu' will be placed as the title and promo music video for the upcoming pilot web episode Ess- It's Time To Run.

It is a crime thriller story along with a few romantic and twisted stories as well. This is GK's first major project as a writer, director as well as actor.

Josh is proud to have such talented artists. Wishing more success to GK in his musical journey, especially on Josh.