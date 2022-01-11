Reba Monica John Ties The Knot With Her Longtime Boyfriend Joemon

South actress Reba Monica John entered wedlock with her longtime boyfriend Joemon Joseph on Sunday (January 9). The intimate wedding ceremony took place at a church in Bengaluru with only close family members and friends in attendance. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have already surfaced on social media and fans and followers of the diva are nothing but elated.

Netizens have been flooding the internet with congratulatory messages to the newlyweds. In the pictures, Reba looks utterly gorgeous as she wears a classy white wedding gown for her big day, while Joemon dons a striking black blazer, that goes perfectly with his matching trousers. The duo can be seen all smiles as their candid moments get captured by the shutterbugs. Reportedly, their reception was held at Bengaluru's Leela Palace, where renowned rock band Thaikuddam Bridge performed on some of their selected popular tracks.

Well, it was on Reba's 27th birthday (February 4) last year, when Joemon popped the big question and she said 'yes!'.

On the work front, Reba Monica John started off her acting career with the 2016 Malayalam film Jacobine Swargarajyam. However, she shot to fame with her portrayal of an acid attack survivor in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Bigil that was released in 2019. The diva was previously seen in the Amazon Prime release Rathnan Prapancha. She has a slew of exciting projects in her kitty including FIR, Sakalakala Vallabha, October 31st Ladies Night, Rajni and a yet-to-be-titled Jis Joy film.