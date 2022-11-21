Recent Picture Of Ajithkumar And Shalini Ajithkumar Make Fans Go Gaga!
Actors Ajithkumar and Shalini Ajithkumar are the most celebrated couple in the K-Town.
Shalini entered the tinsel world as a child artist. She was famously called 'Baby Shalini'. She and her sister Shamili were considered leading child artists, playing lead roles in many movies in Malayalam and Tamil.
After a hiatus, Shalini gave a comeback as the heroine in the Malayalam movie 'Aniyathipravu' which was a hit. She came back to the Tamil industry in the remake of the same movie, 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai'. She paired opposite to Vijay. This movie is still considered a classic.
Her second movie was 'Amarkalam' in which she shared screen space with Ajithkumar. It was then the pair fell in love and immediately after the release of the movie, they tied the knot.
Shalini retired from the film industry after her marriage. She chose to shine in Sports instead. She is known to be a vivid badminton player. She went on to win many State level tournaments.
She chose to stay away from the limelight ever since. She never holds a personal social media page, just like her husband Ajith Kumar. So, once in a while, when the couple's picture is shared on social media by fans or friends, it instantly makes their fans go gaga.
Wow 😍😍❤️❤️❤️#AjithKumar #Shalini#Thunivu #ThunivuPongal pic.twitter.com/B1mHQyEduo— AJITH FANS COMMUNITY (@TFC_mass) November 21, 2022
In one of the latest pictures that went viral immediately, they give us couple goals.
In the picture, the actress is seen seated, wearing a simple, caramel ombre-shaded, sleeveless dress. She is accompanied by her husband, actor Ajith Kumar. He on the other hand looks casual and smart in a blue shirt combined with grey pants.
The couple looks so adorable in this snap.
On
the
work
front,
Ajith
Kumar
was
last
seen
in
H.Vinoth's
Valimai.
The
movie
saw
him
working
as
a
cop.
The
actor
has
joined
hands
with
the
same
director
for
his
upcoming
release
Thunivu.
The
movie
is
speculated
to
be
an
action
thriller,
going
by
the
poster
release.
It
is
slated
for
release
in
January
2023
and
Red
Giant
movies
have
bagged
its
theatrical
rights.