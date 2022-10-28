Red Giant Movies Associates With Ajith Kumar's Thunivu; The Movie To Clash With Vijay's Varisu!

Kollywood's one of the craziest directors H Vinoth, known for his consecutive films with super star Ajith Kumar, is all set to arrive with the actor for Pongal 2023 as Thunivu. The movie is in its last leg- post production.

The movie makers, Zee Studios and Bay View Productions, headed by Boney Kapoor made an official announcement on October 28 about Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies becoming the official distributors of the film all over Tamil Nadu. The official date of the film's release is yet to be announced, however.

Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and stars Manju Warrier, GM Sundar, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken in pivotal roles. Nirav Shah cranked the camera, and Ghibran scored the film's soundtrack. Most details about Thunivu are still under wraps.

On the other hand, Varisu marks the Tollywood debut of Thalapathy Vijay and is being made as a bilingual. Director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju are foraying into Tamil industry with this film. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead, and the movie also stars Jayasudha, Sangeetha, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, and Prakash Raj among others in key roles. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer.

Meanwhile, it is a well-known fact that the fans of Ajith Kumar and Vijay are always against each other and await an opportunity to wage a war. With both actors' films releasing at the same time-Pongal 2023- people of Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country are going to wait with bated breath for the films' release and performance. Eight years ago, Ajith's Veeram and Vijay's Jilla also clashed at the box office at the same time, with Veeram performing more than the other and coming out as the winner.

In addition to these two super star movies, pan-India star Prabhas' Adi Purush is also arriving for Pongal/ Sankranthi 2023. All these movies are star-studded, and heavily budgeted films. This Sankranthi season is going to be really exciting for film buffs.