Red Giant Movies Releasing Most Major Films Brings Up A Conversation

In the recent months after the pandemic effects have subsided, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has been distributing and releasing many films, and their name pops in multiple opening credits. This has been a matter of discussion for quite some time now. Recently two out of three films that were released on November 4, were released under their banner.

Udhay had himself joked about it in an interview, saying how when his father, Chief Minister Stalin, was discussing which film to watch for the weekend, he jokingly said looks like Red Giant Movies is releasing most of the films.

This has given rise to a rumour that the banner is using its political influence to sign these films. Film industry people are even being asked about this in interviews. Let's take a look at what some of them had to say about this.

Archana Kalpathi, from the AGS banner, had partnered with Red Giant to release their recent film Love Today. The film has been received well by the audience and it's doing great numbers. She was asked about this rumour and she said that Red Giant provided clear records of their operations and it becomes easier for the production house to be relieved from the burden of handling theatre owners themselves. She said producers are lining up with Red Giant to get them to release their films.

Actor-Director Bhakyaraj recently spoke about this in an event. He said that the rumours are baseless. He mentioned how many people approach him to ask if they could pitch their film to Red Giant for a release. Bhakyaraj stated that Red Giant's marketing campaigns and strategies make sure films get the crowd that they deserve.

Udhayanidhi himself spoke about in this multiple interviews. In a recent interview promoting Kalagathalaivan, Baradwaj Rangan brought this topic up. Udhay said that the number of films they reject is already so many and they are quite choosy about which films they sign. He added that it's not his decision alone and that there is a team of experts that decides which movies to sign.

When asked about the criteria for choosing films, he said that sometimes when the films are huge, they sign even before the film is ready to see. But for most films they first see the film and then decide whether to sign the film or not.