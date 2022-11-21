Remuneration Details Of Nivaashiyni For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Are Here!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is never less than an action-packed thriller movie. Each contestant tries to portray his/her best to win the show. The more they showcase themselves, the more they lose their identity. That is when the real game begins. On how the housemates handle each other emotionally. This way the audience eliminates the contestants who are less competitive and less entertaining.

As reported earlier in Filmibeat, Ayesha who has speculated to exit received more votes during the last minute and she moved upward in votes resulting in Nivashini and Robert master receiving the minimum number of votes. So it was anticipated that either of the two would be shown exit during the weekend.

In the recent elimination episode, Kamal Haasan eliminated Nivaashiyni from the Bigg Boss house as she had received the least votes. There have been speculations on why Nivaa could have gained lesser votes.



A few reasons that could have resulted in her elimination are her lack of fluency in Tamil, her alleged closeness with Asal Kolaar, and her non-engaging participation in the show.

The behavior she exhibited while Asal was in the show received severe condemnation from the viewers.

After Nivaa's elimination, media reports about her remuneration have also surfaced.

According to the reports, Nivaashiyni's remuneration is around Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh per week. So the total earnings of Nivaashiyni after her comes to around Rs.18 lakh.

Nivaashyini is Singapore based model, Social Media Influencer, Digital Content Creator, and also Entrepreneur. She runs an online Accessories and Sarees Business through her social media Page. So far, VJ Maheshwari, Asal, dance master Shanthi and Sheriina have been evicted from the show while Muthu walked out of the show during the first week.

Meanwhile, on Saturday's episode, Kamal Haasan condemned the behavior of the other housemates, Azeem, ADK, and Vikraman. He also appreciated Queency and Shivin for standing up and doing a smart play. He also appreciated VJ Kathiravan who played his role perfectly to the notch.

