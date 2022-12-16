REVEALED: Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Whopping Remuneration For Love Today Will Blow Your Mind!

Tamil movie Love Today directed by Pradeep Rangarajan created a wildfire at the box office when it hit the theaters. The film received a tremendous response from fans and with its popularity, the film was also dubbed and released in Telugu days weeks after its actual premiere date. Pradeep, besides helming the movie, also played the male lead and Ivana was his co-lead.

Here’s how much Yuvan Shankar Raja earned for the film:

Its music was composed by Kollywood’s sensational music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. Now, a news report has come up stating that YSR’s remuneration for the movie was a whopping Rs. 1.20 crore. While there is no official confirmation on this news, the report is still making the rounds on social media.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s salary:

On the other hand, another report has also come up stating that director and actor Pradeep took home Rs. 70 initially. Later, following the film’s massive success, he was reportedly paid more than Rs. 10 lakh. And the director has reportedly made more than Rs. 1 crore for the movie.

Budget, box office collections of Love Today

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 5 crore, the film took the box office by storm and fetched close to Rs. 100 crore in the worldwide market. In Tamil Nadu, the film made more than Rs. 63 crore, which is the film’s biggest collection state-wise. In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the film made more than Rs. 16 crore, while in Karnataka, the film made more than Rs. 5 crore.

Where to watch Love Today?

For those who missed to watch it on the big screens, the rom-com is available on the OTT platform Netflix. The streamer only has the film’s Tamil version. It is expected that the Telugu version will also be debuted on the OTT giant soon.

All you need to know about the film

Archana Kalpathi bankrolled the movie under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana, the film also stars Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, and Raadhika Sarathkumar in lead roles. Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed the film under his Red Giant Movies banner.