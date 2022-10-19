Rishab Shetty Says He Was Inspired By Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is being celebrated by the different film industries and the public alike, all over the country. Rishab has been promoting his film in different regions, and during one such interview, he had spoken about how Virumaandi inspired him to make Kantara.

The question asked was "What inspired you to make Kantara?"

Rishab responded that he grew up amidst people who practiced and celebrated the culture that was shown in the film. He said his brothers and cousins would participate in the events during his younger days and he has always been fascinated by the lifestyle.

The actor said watching films like Virumaandi, in which Kamal Haasan had portrayed Jallikattu with its rooted nativity, inspired him to make films on the culture that he grew up in, and that's why he made Kantara.

When asked to recreate a certain sound that comes in the film, he politely declined and requested the audience to not recreate it either. He said it's a sentiment very close to the hearts of the people in that region and it would deeply hurt their sentiments if it were to be imitated by people for fun.

Speaking of doing a direct Tamil film, he said that although he speaks Tamil quite well, he still thinks in Kannada, and he is not sure how things would work in the future.

Commenting on his further projects, the actor said next he is planning to rest for at least two months, and that he is very busy promoting Kantara currently, and after this, he was planning a short break.