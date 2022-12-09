    For Quick Alerts
      RJ Ananthi Questions Love Today Director Pradeep Ranganathan’s Double Meaning Comedy And Portrayal Of Women

      The Comali actress has criticized the movie Love Today saying how long can she tolerate the wrong portrayal of women in cinema.

      Pradeep Ranganathan made his debut as a director with Comali. After that, he directed the film Love Today. Pradeep made his debut as a hero through this film and was seen by masses. The film, which released in theaters last month, has been a huge hit at the box office as it has attracted the youth.

      The film stars Ivana, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi, Vijay Varadaraj and many others. Music for this film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This film is based on a love story. Ivana plays the role of Sathyaraj's daughter in the film.

      Both Ivana and Pradeep Ranganathan are in love. They want to say this in both houses. Pradeep Ranganathan comes to see Ivana's father Sathyaraj. Pradeep talks to him about their love. Immediately Sathyaraj puts a condition to both of them. That means if you two are true lovers then you both exchange your cell phones for just one day.

      Produced by AGS with a budget of just Rs 5 crore, the film became a blockbuster hit by collecting over Rs 80 crore at the box office. The film, which was recently dubbed in Telugu, got a huge response there as well. Even though the film is celebrated from Kollywood to Tollywood, there are criticisms that the comedies in the film are offensive and demeaning to women.

      In that way, popular RJ and actress Ananthi has severely criticized the movie Love Today. She said that in the movie Love Today, only men are shown as good, and the comedy scenes are designed to portray women as bad, and she has said that a particular scene is an example for her statement.

      Accordingly, the hero Uthaman Pradeep who proved that he did not send a wrong message to the heroine Ivana's sister in the film Love Today is accepted as a good man. When he says that he wants to look deeply at a famous actress in the same film, people enjoy it as a comedy. "How long can we tolerate the wrong portrayal of women in cinema," RJ Ananthi expressed her apprehension.

      It is noteworthy that RJ Ananthi played the role of actor Yogi Babu's wife in Comali directed by Pradeep Ranganathan.

      Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 18:02 [IST]
