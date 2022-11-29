Robo Shankar Met Superstar Rajinikanth With Family On His Wedding Anniversary; Photos Go Viral!

Comedian Robo Shankar met Superstar Rajinikanth with his family on his wedding anniversary.

On his 22nd wedding anniversary, Actor #RoboShankar along with his family members met #Superstar @rajinikanth at #Jailer shooting spot and received his blessings.. pic.twitter.com/nhyfhnHbiX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2022

Actor Robo Shankar rose to fame through Vijay TV's most popular show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. He made his debut in the film industry a few years ago, having versatile skills like mimicry and stand-up comedy. Starting his acting career in a TV show, he has now become one of the most important celebrities of the Tamil film industry.

He did uncredited roles as a junior artist in many films such as Dharma Chakkaram, Padayappa and Joot. His character Sound Shankar from the film Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara got him great name. Then he proved again as Matta Ravi in Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. The he played important roles in the films of leading heroes including Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Silambarasan TR, Dhanush and Vishal. His character Sanikizhamai in Maari got him a very good name.

Not only him, his daughter and wife are also celebrities of silver screen and TV. Robo Shankar's wife Priyanka has been participating in shows aired on Vijay TV. His daughter, Indraja also starred in Bigil alongside Thalapathy Vijay. After that, she acted in the film Viruman. Not only this, Indraja has dance as her favorite hobby and often releases dance reels.

Actor Robo Shankar celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with many celebrities and fans congratulating him on social media. In this case, Superstar Rajinikanth, who was shooting for Jailer, met and congratulated Robo's family. Apart from that, Robo Shankar's family also took a photo with Superstar Rajinikanth. These photos are now going viral on the internet.

Robo Shankar has spoken about his wife on several shows since his days as a participant and celebrity on Vijay TV. Fans enjoyed seeing many performances of Robo Shankar and his wife Priyanka. Especially when the couple participated in the show Oru Vaarthai Oru Latcham, Robo Shankar's funny way of telling the small fights and events happening at home impressed many.

Priyanka, who was a contestant on the first season of Cook With Comali, also often talks about Robo Shankar on camera. Although many times have passed, their unchanging love has made many people enjoy it.