Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Date and Time: Madhavan's Movie Premieres On Amazon Prime Video!

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a sleeper hit at the box office. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO. The scientist was once accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated, reportedly. The movie is an attempt to showcase the life, trials, and struggles of Nambi Narayanan. Actor Madhavan has produced the film in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan besides writing and directing the film. He portrayed the character of Nambi Narayanan in the film.

The film opened to widespread positive word of mouth and became successful. R Madhavan was praised for his conviction and efforts for the film. The film was shot across various locations in India, Russia, and France. Rocketry was simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and English for an international audience.

R Madhavan's biographical action drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is finally coming to the OTT. The movie's digital streaming rights have been officially bought by Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming on July 26 from 12 am in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, confirmed the OTT giant.

The movie also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. The movie's cinematography is handled by Sirsha Ray, Music by Sam CS, and is edited by Bijith Bala. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 25 Crore and made a profit of Rs 40 Crore.

Mishal Ghoshal, Karthik Kumar, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, and Ron Donachie are among the cast. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are part of the film in friendly guest appearances.